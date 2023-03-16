YAKIMA, Wash. - West Valley Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at the Borton Warehouse late Wednesday morning. The fire was contained to an equipment storage area and apple bins which were both involved when engines arrived.
Investigations point the department to believe it was an electrical fire stemming from a junction box in the building. No other buildings were affected by the fire.
Damages are currently estimated to be $25,000 but damaged equipment could increase the cost.
Roughly 30 West Valley firefighters were on scene.
