Apple cider season leaves potential for increased foodborne illnesses

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - The Kittitas County Public Health Department is reminding the community about the dangers of harmful bacteria in unpasteurized juice or cider as apple cider season returns. Unpasteurized juice can carry E.coli or Salmonella, according to the health department.
Unpasteurized juice/cider simply means that there was no heat treatment to kill bacteria during the drink production. Farms can sell unpasteurized juice if the same farm grew the fruit, pressed it and sold directly to consumers; if another entity is involved, it must be pasteurized. Larger producers with multiple farms also have to pasteurize the cider, according to Food Safety Training and Certification.
Unpasteurized juice/cider should have a warning label reading "WARNING: This product has not been pasteurized and, therefore, may contain harmful bacteria that can cause serious illness in children, the elderly, and persons with weakened immune systems."
Apples can become contaminated at numerous points, including during the cider process. When making homemade cider, Food Safety Training and Certification recommends inspecting and cleaning all apples and equipment. It suggests heating the liquid, letting it cool and storing in the refrigerator for no more than five days.
Someone who drinks unpasteurized juice/cider that is contaminated with bacteria will likely experience symptoms of foodborne illnesses, including diarrhea and vomiting. Symptoms generally last between one day and one week, and may also include cramps, aches, fatigue and other flu-like symptoms, according to the FDA. If you suspect a foodborne illness, contact your health provider right away.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.