Application Window Opens for 2023 Smokey Bear Awards

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington State Forester George Geissler has announced the opening of the 2023 Smokey Bear Awards application window. Every Year for over 60 years, the Smokey Bear Awards have gone to the people and organizations working hardest to protect and preserve our lands and communities from wildfires.
“The Smokey Bear Awards have recognized incredible wildfire prevention work since 1958,” Geissler said. “The prevention community has so many passionate people dedicated to fighting fire preemptively – this is our way of giving back and celebrating some of the biggest achievements around the country.”
Geissler serves as chair of the Cooperative Forest Fire Prevention Committee, comprised of representatives from the USDA Forest Service, the National Association of State Foresters, and the Ad Council. The committee manages and promotes Smokey Bear and his message of wildfire prevention, including the awards program, which has three recipient levels: the Gold Smokey Bear Award, which recognizes exceptional wildfire prevention work done on a national scale; Silver, which recognizes region-wide service; and Bronze, which recognizes statewide efforts.
Past nominations included advertising campaigns, informational programming, training, wildfire risk assessments, volunteerism and fundraising.
