Applications for fifth round of Working Washington Grant available to small businesses

Wash. - The fifth round of the Working Washington Grant for small businesses is open and could help businesses that weren't able to get financial help with the previous rounds of the grant.
This grant is offered by the Washington State Department of Commerce and is based off 2019-2020 revenues for businesses. This means businesses that opened during the pandemic can apply for help this time around as long as the business opened before January 1, 2021.
To qualify, you have to show your business revenue was impacted in some way by the pandemic. The Yakima County Development Association is helping businesses with the application. The Bilingual Small Business Specialist Yani Cisneros said this could help a lot of small businesses.
"We're still living in anything that's still COVID affected," Cisneros said. "There's also different costs now, inflation, that potentially businesses haven't looked at their finances to see if they are going to be able to sustain that."
For help with the application you can call the Yakima County Development Association to get in contact with Cisneros.
A Unique Entity Identifier (UEI) number is required for this grant. That is a federal number that you can get by creating an account on Sam.gov. It is required to get your payment. Tribal member-owned businesses may be able to give a different identifier like a license or registration with a tribe.
The deadline to apply for this grant is September 9. You can apply HERE.
