YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.-
Applications for rental assistance for residents in Yakima County distributed through Yakima County Human Services will close on March 31.
According to Yakima County Human Services the emergency funding started in 2020 to prevent the eviction of households affected by the COVID pandemic.
The COVID Rental Assistance Program is now coming to an end and while applications are being accepted through March 31, those received after March 13 may not be processed.
Eligibility Requirements for the COVID Rental Assistance Program:
- Financial Hardship: Someone in the household has qualified for unemployment or experienced financial hardship due to the pandemic.
- You have current housing instability or at risk of housing instability.
- Your household income is 80% of area median income.
- Your household resides within Yakima County.
