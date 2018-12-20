KENNEWICK, WA – Due to his recent election to the State of Washington House of Representatives, Council member Matt Boehnke has submitted his resignation from the City Council effective December 31, 2018. The Kennewick City Council is now accepting applications from citizens interested in appointment to the City Council At Large position. An At Large position is residency anywhere within the incorporated Kennewick city limits. The person appointed to fill the vacant council position will then serve Mr. Boehnke’s remaining term which expires December 31, 2019. The person elected in November 2019 will take office when sworn in at the first meeting in January 2020.
The deadline to apply for this Council position is 5:00 p.m., Monday, January 7, 2019. To be considered, all applications must be received by the deadline. A Special Public Meeting for City Council to interview qualified applicants is scheduled for January 12, 2019.
Applicants for City Council must be 18 years of age or older, a registered voter, and a resident of Kennewick for at least one year and have demonstrated a willingness to actively represent the interests of the citizens of Kennewick.
Applicants can apply online at www.go2kennewick.com/FormCenter/City-Council-Vacancy-Application-17/City-Council-Vacancy-Application-109 or submit an application to the City Clerk’s office at 210 West 6th Avenue, Kennewick WA 99336.