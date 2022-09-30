Applications now open for tourism grant funding in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. — When you visit a hotel or motel that charges you for cleaning, early or late checkout, pets, smoking and similar services, part of what you pay goes toward the city through lodging taxes. Hotels and motels must pay this room tax based on what visitors are charged.
Through Washington state law, the city can put aside some of this funding for organizations that promote tourism. The City of Richland uses the money in a grant fund.
Organizations can apply to be considered for funding, should they successfully show how their event, activity or project will increase tourism and overnight lodging in Richland. These applications are reviewed by the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee, who will recommend allocations to the City Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.