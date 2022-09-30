KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Benton County Business Resource Initiative (BRI) program offers $3 million in American Rescue Plan grant funds to businesses in Benton County in three phases over one year. Applications for the first phase open October 1 and close October 31 at midnight.
The funding can be used for five eligible categories: workforce development, workforce incentives, rent and utility assistance, digital transformation and outdoor space enhancement.
Workforce development includes expenditure like employee certification/upskill programs and payroll assistance for on-the-job training. Digital transformation includes online presence development, software innovation and technological upgrades.
“It is more important than ever to help local businesses move beyond the pandemic,” said Shon Small, Benton County Commission Chairman. “As economic uncertainty continues, the Benton County Business Resource Initiative provides resources and guidance to help businesses overcome hurdles and look to the future.”
Additionally, the program funds a full-time Business Resource Navigator, who acts as a point-of-contact for businesses to find additional resources.
Applications are accepted from active businesses (or certain nonprofits) in Benton County with less than 51 full-time employees. Applicants must have had an annual gross income of less than $5 million in 2019, be independently owned and operated, and have no pending compliance or regulatory issues. You can apply online.
