KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Miss Tri-Cities Pageant to be held on July 22, 2023.
An informational meeting about this year's pageant is scheduled for March 4 at Crossview Community Church at 540 N. Colorado in Kennewick.
Eligible contestants between the ages of 13 and 28 are encouraged to apply for the pageant and compete for prizes, scholarships and the crown of Miss Tri-Cities 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.