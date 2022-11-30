RICHLAND, Wash. - The Richland City Council is accepting applications for the soon-to-be open council seat 7, which is currently occupied by Mayor Michael Alvarez. Per the results of the 2022 midterm elections, Alvarez will serve as a Benton County Commissioner beginning in January 2023.
As you cannot be a commissioner and city councilmember at the same time, the Richland City Charter will review applications and choose a replacement to serve the remainder of the term, through the November 2023 election.
Mayor Alvarez was elected to the city council in 2017, then mayor in 2022, according to the city of Richland. Results from the November 2022 midterm elections weigh in Alvarez' favor, bringing in 65.1% compared to his opponent's 33.39%.
Anyone interested in serving on the Richland City Council that is eligible is welcome to apply. You must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 and a registered voter. Employees for the city of Richland cannot apply. You have to have lived in Richland for at least two years and cannot currently be holding any public office, besides in the National Guard, organized reserves or as a Notary Public, according to a press release from the city.
Regular city council meetings are the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m., with workshops every fourth Tuesday.
Submit an application and resume online by December 14 at 5 p.m. Interviews will be scheduled after applications are reviewed.
