OLYMPIA, Wash-
Applications are now open for $5 million in funding to support Washington's vulnerable low-income families with children through the Family Relief Fund.
Applications are open until March 31 and can be completed through the WA Family Relief Fund website. Funded by the Department of Children, Youth and Families, approved households may be eligible for up to $250 per child according to the relief fund website.
Decisions on eligibility and payments will be sent to families after May 1.
Eligibility requirements:
- Applicants must be residents of Washington.
- Must have children under the age of 18.
- Must have a household income less than 200% of the 2022 Federal Poverty Limit.
- Must provide proof of identity and Washington residency.
