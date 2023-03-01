Up to $1,200 is now available for thousands of low-income working Washington residents, thanks to a 2008 law that has finally been funded. The Working Families Tax Credit is available for individuals and people with children who meet certain eligibility and requirements. The Seattle Times reports the money is intended to provide a modest cash boost to Washington workers near the bottom of the economic ladder who pay a far greater portion of their income in state taxes than the wealthy do. Nearly 400,000 households are eligible for the tax credit, including nearly 100,000 in King County. Eligible families need to apply to receive it.