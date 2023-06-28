OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Commerce announced open applications for the state's largest single funding project to create more affordable housing.
The applications are open for projects seeking capital to develop affordable housing across Washington State.
The total capital available for this project is more than $302 million. Funds are available to eligible non-profits, community housing development agencies, local governments, housing authorities, and tribal governments.
The new investments are expected to be announced in December of 2023. This announcement will align with the 2023-2025 investment strategy for affordable housing projects.
Detailed information and applications are available online.
Commerce will also be hosting virtual and in-person workshops for potential applicants in July and August.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.