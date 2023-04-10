YAKIMA, Wash.- A free workshop offering assistance with citizenship applications will be hosted at the Yakima Valley College on April 15.
Volunteer immigration attorneys, paralegals and interpreters to help all lawful residents or "green card" holders with applications for U.S. citizenship.
Participants should plan to spend at least 3-4 hours at the event and bring all necessary documents.
April's Citizenship Day will take place at the Deccio Building at YVC on April 15 starting at 10 a.m.
