Are temporary firework bans possible in WA state?

WALLA WALLA, WA - The Walla Walla County Emergency Management team says a firework ban can only be imposed if the Governor proclaims a state of emergency.
We received a message from Jen who asked "While we are in a excessive heat wave and they have issued burn bans statewide, why aren't they banning the private sale of fireworks by ending the allowance of firework stands to exist and enforcing it? Seems like your just asking for fire trouble by allowing this. They need to lift all fire bans as long as they are going to allow fireworks thru private sales."
The Walla Walla County Emergency Management team says "𝙘𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙚𝙨 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙚𝙨 𝙙𝙤 𝙣𝙤𝙩 𝙝𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙖𝙪𝙩𝙝𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙩𝙮 𝙩𝙤 𝙞𝙢𝙥𝙤𝙨𝙚 𝙖𝙣 𝙞𝙢𝙢𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙚𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙠𝙨 𝙗𝙖𝙣 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙤𝙣𝙚-𝙮𝙚𝙖𝙧 𝙬𝙖𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙤𝙙, 𝙣𝙤 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙝𝙤𝙬 𝙙𝙧𝙮 𝙤𝙧 𝙙𝙖𝙣𝙜𝙚𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨 𝙖𝙧𝙚".
According to RCW 43.06.220(1), the only way a temporary firework ban would be possible in Washington State is if the governor proclaims a state of emergency and prohibit “such other activities as he or she reasonably believes should be prohibited to help preserve and maintain life, health, property or the public peace.” (This is the same authority that has been invoked frequently over the past year due to COVID-19.)
"Some cities and counties have adopted ordinances (𝙚𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙖𝙛𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙪𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙤𝙣𝙚-𝙮𝙚𝙖𝙧 𝙬𝙖𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙤𝙙) that authorize specific officials, such as the mayor, county executive, sheriff, or fire marshal, to immediately prohibit fireworks during emergency conditions such as high fire danger," said The Walla Walla County Emergency Management team in a social media post.
"State statutes do not clearly address this situation other than requiring a one-year wait period before the ordinance takes effect, and there are varying viewpoints as to whether these types of local emergency measures are authorized under state law."