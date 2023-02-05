  • Briana Chavez Digital Reporter/Weekend AM Weather Anchor

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.—

Benton County Fire District 4 shared on social media Sunday how to be ready for a power outage. 

One way is to have a generator to help keep big electronics like a refrigerator/freezer running, provide some light and even help charge your cellphones. 

If you have a generator, here's what BCFD4 says you should know before starting it up. 

Don't use it in the rain or wet areas and never use it in or near enclosed areas. 