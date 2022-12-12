Losing a loved one so close to you can never be easy. Mourning their loss during the holidays isn't easy either.

When it's always important to remember we aren't alone.

Heartlinks is a local company, whose mission is to help people mourning year-round. Both individual and family/group grief counseling are offered all season long.

Groups meet throughout Benton and Yakima counties every week and are open to people in the community who need help with grieving a loved one.

Group support meeting can be found through Heartlinks' website. They're held in Prosser. Grandview, West Richland, Yakima and other local community centers.

The center offers a program called, "We Remember." The goal is to share with the community you're not alone. Our loved ones need to be remembered and through the program, you can light a candle for your loved ones and/or look at all the candles that have been lit up.

Chaplaincy Health Care also offers grief support. Cork's Place helps children during grief.

When children experience death, the signs of grief don't show the same as they do in adults.

Children often become nervous or depressed. They even grow hyperactive, start having nightmare or reoccurring dreams, lack of concentration in school.

Children's and teen support groups are divided by age, meeting twice a month. When meeting, the group starts in what's known as the Group Circle Room. It's meant to help children stay comfortable.

Staff members are also qualified to teach educational classes and provide presentations of resources specific to the children participating in the group.

Chaplaincy also offers support group sessions for adults in the area. Sessions are every Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Richland. You can find more information on the health care's website or by emailing them.