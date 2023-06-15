RICHLAND, Wash.- Kim Solheim took over the reigns of Arlene's Flowers and Gifts in the spring of 2022 after working there since 2015. Since the change, Solheim has focused on keeping the quality of products high and changing the community's view on the shop.
"We continue to offer the high-quality service and arrangements expected from our business and specialize in custom floral arrangements and bouquets for all occasions," said Solheim. "Everyone is welcome at Arlene’s Flowers and our doors are open for you to visit our shop and support our small, locally owned business. This is the new Arlene’s Flowers.”
As well as the one-year anniversary of new owners, Arlene's store is full of floral arrangements to celebrate Pride Month, Father's Day and is now accepting requests for wedding florals.
"With a focus on community, inclusion, and accessibility, Arlene’s Flowers is here to provide beautiful florals for many more years to come and is honored to have the opportunity to serve everyone in the Tri Cities," said a press release from Arlene's Flowers and Gifts.
