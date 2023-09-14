SEATTLE, Wash.-The FBI is looking for a man wanted on drug charges with ties to Western Washington who should be considered armed and dangerous.
Jeffrey Joseph Branham,34, is wanted by the FBI for his alleged involvement in trafficking drugs, including fentanyl.
According to the FBI Branham was charged with three counts of distribution of a controlled substance fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance fentanyl with intent to distribute, and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug-trafficking crime after a joint drug bust by the FBI, Seattle PD and King County Sheriff's Office on May 10.
A federal arrest warrant was issued for Branham on June 14. He has ties to Seattle, Kent, Federal Way and Olympia.
Branham is 5'10" tall and weighs around 155 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes according to information from the FBI. He also has tattoos on his chest, neck, both arms and both hands.
Branham should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should contact t the FBI’s Seattle Office at (206) 622-0460, your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
