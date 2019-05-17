Armed Forces Day event honors veterans, history

CLACKAMAS, OR – The 23rd Annual Living History Day is scheduled for Saturday, May 18, at Camp Withycombe in Clackamas, Ore., from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The event celebrates Armed Forces Day, a nationally recognized holiday held on the third Saturday each May. Visitors of all ages can explore military displays, vehicles, and historic buildings. This free event is co-sponsored by the Oregon Military Museum and the Military Vehicle Collectors Club of Oregon (MVCCO).

The Armed Forces Day celebration pays special tribute to those with military service in the U.S. Armed Forces, expanding public knowledge of the military’s role in our communities, our nation, and the world.

“This annual event helps us fulfill our mission to inspire and educate visitors about Oregon's military heritage and legacy, to include the National Guard, the early militia, and all branches of the Armed Forces,” explains Tracy Thoennes, curator of the museum. “We showcase military equipment and capabilities throughout the past two hundred years. Visitors have the opportunity to see, touch, and experience first-hand our military past and learn more about today’s military.”

Displays include multi-era historical artifacts as well as current operational military equipment. A few examples include: U.S. field artillery from 1841 through today, exhibits in two circa 1911 rescued and relocated historic buildings, and many military vehicles from ambulances, trucks, and tanks to amphibious, tactical, and utility vehicles. Food and beverage for purchase or by donation will be available.

Drivers will be required to show a valid driver’s license to enter Camp Withycombe. The address is 15300 SE Minuteman Way, just off Interstate 205 and Highway 212, near SE 102nd Avenue.

For more information about Living History Day, please call the Oregon Military Museum at (503) 683-5359.

The Military Vehicle Collectors Club of Oregon is dedicated to the preservation and enjoyment of military vehicles and related equipment. Monthly meetings are held at Camp Withycombe, and members participate in parades and community events throughout each year.

The Oregon Military Museum is Oregon’s official military history repository and an award-winning museum located at Camp Withycombe. The museum is currently undergoing major renovations.