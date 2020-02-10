Armed Robbery at Yakima dispensary

YAKIMA, WA- Police are investigating an armed robbery from Sunday night.

According to the Yakima Police Department the robbery happened Sunday night around 9:41 p.m. at the Slow Burn marijuana dispensary.

Police say 5 people were involved in the robbery at Slow Burn location on 1300 N 40th Avenue.

Officers used k-9 units to try and find the suspects but their search was unsuccessful.

Police say there was shots fired but no one was hurt in the robbery.

Police are working on reviewing security footage from nearby businesses.

At this time it is unknown what the robbers took.

Police are currently investigating and ask anyone with information contact the Yakima Police Department.