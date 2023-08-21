SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA - At 7:30 Monday morning, Kittitas County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) received a dispatch that a hiker in Waptus Lake was experiencing a medical emergency.
KCSO put in a request for a helicopter rescue for the hiker who was having diabetic emergency. Whidbey Island Naval Air Station responded to the request and was able to rescue the hiker and transport them to Harborview Medical Center just before noon.
The Sheriff's office said "Today's rescued hiker was well prepared. She knew her medical condition well, went with capable partners, and had appropriate gear. However, sometimes bodies just break. When they do, it helps to be as prepared as she was to reach out for help.
