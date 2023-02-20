RICHLAND, Wash.-
Richland Police have reportedly seen an increase in open drug use and the dumping of drug paraphernalia in public places over the past few years and now two new Richland Municipal Codes (RMC) recently passed by the City Council will allow officers to address the issue.
According to the RPD, RMC 9.09.010 criminalizes the public use of controlled substances and RMC 9.09.020 makes it illegal to knowingly dump, throw, deposit or discharge onto the ground or into any body of water any dangerous drug paraphernalia.
Under the new RMC's anyone caught using dangerous or illegal drugs in public will be arrested. According to the RPD public places are areas generally visible to the public, including places where the public has a right to access, such as sidewalks, parking lots, parks and playgrounds.
