YAKIMA, Wash.- A U.S. Army helicopter will be landing at Terrace Heights Elementary on June 12.
According to the East Valley School District (EVSD) the helicopter will land on the upper field of the playground and once it has landed safely students and staff will be allowed to go and see the chopper and hear from the soldiers.
The event is for Terrace Heights student and staff only and is not open to the public according to the EVSD and the community should not be alarmed if they see a military helicopter in the area.
