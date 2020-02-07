WALLA WALLA, WA - Due to continuous rains, U.S. Army Corps of Engineer officials have increased water flows into Mill Creek to 3,900 cubic feet per second.

The public will see a substantial increase in water flowing through Mill Creek and Walla Walla, but the Mill Creek channel is operating as intended and Corps officials are continuously monitoring its water levels.

Meanwhile, Corps officials continue to divert water into Bennington Lake which is closed to public access until further notice. As a precaution, Corps officials are asking the public to avoid levees, high water areas and Bennington Lake.