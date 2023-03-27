YAKIMA, Wash.- Eisenhower High School's Zaepfel Stadium will celebrate the school's Army Day on March 28 with an army medical helicopter.
The helicopter will land on the soccer field at 11 a.m. before taking off at 1 p.m.
Eisenhower High School and the U.S. Army announced the helicopter in a press release to let the community know why the helicopter is in the area.
Any questions regarding Army Day can be directed to the school.
