Army National Guard Military Readiness Center coming to Horn Rapids

RICHLAND, WA - The Army National Guard has chosen Richland (Horn Rapids) as the home of their newest Readiness Center.
They are currently working through the City process for building permits and hope to start construction by Spring with building occupancy slated for January of 2022. They purchased the 40-acre site in 2019.
The Readiness Center will employ a small staff of 3-4 people Tuesday through Friday each week and a drill weekend once a month. The drills will bring in anywhere from 20-150 trainees.
The facility will replace an aging facility in Bellingham which was a leased space. This site will offer the opportunity for growth and future expansion of programs. Other activities include disaster activation from this site, fire response, and a public rental facility with low rent rates when not in use.
Training that is slated to take place from this facility includes disaster training and other civil missions preparedness.