YAKIMA, Wash.-Elements with the Army's Special Operations Command will be conducting training at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM), the Yakima Training Center and the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake from August 21-31.
Nearby residents can expect to experience an increase in air traffic and noise associated with a large-scale airborne operation according to a press release on the training from JBLM.
Training ammunition will be used to make the exercises as real as possible and there will be periods of increased air traffic, including low-flying helicopters and airplanes.
According to JBLM's press release routine military training is conducted periodically to maintain a high-level of readiness for the military personnel involved. Every measure to reduce the amount of noise associated with the training will be taken.
Anyone with questions or concerns about the training exercises can contact the Public Affairs Office for U.S. Army Special Operations Command at 910-432-6005.
