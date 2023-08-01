YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Training Center (YTC) will begin installing water filtration systems on wells providing water for homes in East Selah this fall.
The Army will install Point Of Entry Treatment (POET) filtration systems in homes where per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) levels are above 70 parts per trillion (ppt).
According to a YTC newsletter on the Army's PFAS response POET filtration systems filter and treat water entering a building by using a small pre-filter followed by tanks of granular activated carbon (GAC)
Groundwater is pumped into a pressurized tank then through two GAC tanks before flowing through an ultraviolet unit to be disinfected before being used in a home.
Before installing the filtration systems the Army must get permission from each homeowner. According to the YTC's newsletter this Right of Entry (ROE) permission allows for installation of the filtration system and for ongoing monitoring and maintenance.
Installation of the filtration systems will require work by contractors, electricians, plumbers and suppliers. In the meantime the Army is providing bottled water to homes where drinking water tested above 70 ppt for PFAS.
The YTC will host an informational meeting on the POET filtration systems for East Selah residents from 3-7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the Selah Civic Center, 216 S. 1st Street.
