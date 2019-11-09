11/10 UPDATE: YAKIMA,WA The Yakima Police Department tweeted Saturday night that they arrested a suspect in connection to the armed robbery at an A&A Mini Mart Friday night.

YAKIMA, WA- The Yakima Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Friday night. According to police the robbery took place at an A&A Mini Mart located on 5th Avenue.

Witnesses described a man who pointed an assault type rifle at the cashier and demanded money. The man then processed to flee from the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. Police used a K-9 but were unable to locate the suspect. This is an ongoing investigation.