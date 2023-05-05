BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- The suspect in the shooting of a 15-year-old female that put multiple schools on lockdown, has been located and taken into custody.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Tri-City Metro Drug Task Force narrowed down the location of the shooting to a home on the 30000 block of Kennedy Road in West Richland. The victim has since been treated and released from the hospital for two non-life-threatening self-inflicted gunshot wounds.
The resident of the home has been investigated by the Task Force and is suspected of providing middle school students with narcotics. A search warrant of the previously convicted felon's home found firearms and evidence of narcotic trafficking.
The suspect has been booked into the Benton County Jail on multiple counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. An investigation into the narcotics is underway with the help of the Sheriff's Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.