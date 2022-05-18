Arrest made in connection to Sunnyside Cinco De Mayo festival shooting

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. -
Sunnyside Police Department coordinated with the Yakima County Prosecutor's Office to arrest a 13-year-old documented gang member believed to be involved in the shooting on May 6.
SPD says the juvenile was arrested last night without incident and booked into the Yakima County Juvenile Detention Center.
Police say this is still an ongoing investigation even though an arrest has been made.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call SPD at 509-836-6200, or send any photos and videos that might help find potential suspects to crimetips@sunnyside-wa.gov.
