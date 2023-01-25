ucso

PENDLETON, Ore.-

Detectives with the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office (UCSO) have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting on January 6.

A 35-year-old Pendleton man was arrested around 6:25 p.m. on January 24.

According to the UCSO the investigation began at 4:14 on the morning of January 6 when a UCSO Deputy went to St. Anthony Hospital for reports of a 35-year-old patient with a gunshot wound to the arm.

The victim was life-flighted to a regional hospital and underwent emergency surgery, which resulted in the partial amputation of their right arm.

The UCSO says that the suspect arrested on January 24 was a person of interest since the initial investigation began.

The suspect was booked into the Umatilla County Jail on suspicion of several charges, including:

  • Assault in the 1st degree.
  • Felon in possession of a weapon.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon.
  • Menacing and reckless endangerment.