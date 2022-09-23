LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash.-
A nationwide extradition arrest warrant has been issued out of Lincoln County for Charles Bergman, the husband of missing Moses Lake woman, Theresa Bergman, who was found dead Thursday.
Charles Bergman is wanted for suspicion of murder in the 1st degree relating to the death of his wife, Theresa Bergman, whose body was found in a remote part of Lincoln County on Thursday.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in locating Charles Bergman. Bergman was last known to be driving a 2013 Chevy Impala with license #BLU5395
Bergman is considered dangerous. If seen do not approach, but contact the Lincoln County Sheriff at 509-725-3501.
