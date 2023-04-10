WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The Walla Walla Fire Department responded to a house fire around 12:43 a.m. on April 8.
Fire crews could see smoke coming from the first floor of the home when they arrived on scene. Firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control by 12:56 a.m.
According to a Walla Walla fire press release two people that were inside the home at the time of the fire were transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for burn injuries and smoke inhalation.
Fire investigators determined that the fire was intentionally started by a resident according to today's press release. The fire caused an estimated $150,000 in damage.
