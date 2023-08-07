WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Walla Walla Police are investigating potential arson on the 400 block of Rees Avenue in Walla Walla.
According to WWPD, at 5:36 p.m. a call was received for a potential commercial burglary.
When officers arrived they found the building was full of smoke and immediately called for assistance from Walla Walla Fire Department.
WWPD was informed by a witness that someone broke into the building and was still believed to be inside.
WWFD extinguished the fire quickly after arriving according to WWPD.
Once the fire was out WWPD began to search the building.
No suspects were located.
According to WWPD, the fire is believed to be arson.
WWPD and WWFD are currently investigating the fire.
