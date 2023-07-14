Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures up to 105 expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, John Day Basin and Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. * WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&

...BREEZY TO WINDY CONDITIONS WITH LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... .A frontal passage and a tightening cross-Cascade pressure gradient will produce breezy to windy conditions beginning Sunday afternoon before peaking on Monday afternoon and evening. These winds in conjunction with low relative humidity will lead to an increased risk for the rapid spread of new and existing fires. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641, WA690, AND WA691... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WINDS...West 15 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fire starts will have the potential to spread rapidly given the windy conditions and low humidity. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&