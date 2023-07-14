Suspected arson
West-Valley Fire Rescue

WEST VALLEY, Wash.- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is investigating a possible case of arson after brush and trees were set on fire near Gibbler Rd around 11 p.m. on July 13.

West Valley Fire-Rescue Crews were able to contain the fires and a suspect is in custody on Department of Corrections warrants according to Casey Schilperoort with the YCSO.