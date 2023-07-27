PASCO, Wash.- Pasco Fire is currently on the scene of a fire at the Tri-Cities Apostolic Lutheran Church at 1207 W. Court St.
The westbound lanes of Court St. from 10th to 14th are closed according to the PFD and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
The fire is currently being investigated as an arson case. According to Lieutenant Thomas Groom with the Pasco Police Department several businesses in the area near the church had their windows broken around 5 a.m. on July 27.
A security guard reportedly chased someone away from a business at 3rd and Clark and Atomic Foods had some windows broken as well.
Pasco PD created a border around the scene with vehicles and a suspect was located. According to Lt. Groom the suspect resisted arrest and is now being treated at a local hospital.
