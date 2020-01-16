Art Dojo giving juveniles hope through paint and change

KENNEWICK, WA - Inside the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center, you can find the "Art Dojo": a place created to give juveniles a chance to turn their lives around through art.

The kids must earn their right to enter the Art Dojo by fulfilling certain standards. Once they are in, they are able to express themselves through paint. Some paintings are hanging on the walls of the establishment.

Local poet and project organizer, Jordan Chaney, got the idea after attending the "Kids at Hope" Master’s Institute in Arizona in 2019. He believes the kids inside the center have a chance to be better, and he has seen the changes already.

"We have seen kids come in here who want to drop their street name and pick up an artistic one instead," said Chaney. "[They want to] view themselves as something more creative in their futures rather than what they have been exposed to at home or in their neighborhoods."

Juveniles created the design of the "Community Hope Wall" in Pasco at the Art Dojo.

The goal is that one day, they can be better citizens of the Tri-Cities and eventually the world. One Mental Health Clinician, Kamalani Macy, said she has hopes in the kids. "Hope in their future, and hope that they can make it... and that's one thing that they need to know."

Our NBC Right Now team spoke to one juvenile who described his experience with the dojo as encouraging. "[The Art Dojo] shows you that you can be a better person and it teaches you ways to do it," said the teen, who must remain anonymous. "It teaches you skills and all the mentors here encourage you to be better. it gives you all the support you need in order to make those changes."

While the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center provides the supplies necessary for the dojo to function, the room runs on hope for the kids.