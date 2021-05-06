Art in the Park returns for its 70th year at Howard Amon Park

Art in the Park will is returning for its 70th year in Howard Amon Park, on July 23rd and July 24th, in Richland.
Featuring the work of over 200 artists and craftsmen from the Mid-Columbia and surrounding regions, the 70th annual Art in the Park remains a welcomed homecoming for our community.
The 70th Annual Art in the Park will be mindful and follow all COVID policy and protocol established by the CDC and the Benton and Franklin Health Commission, ensuring the safety of all participants and visitors. Children’s activities will be provided, free of charge, and will include bubble making and mask making activities.
Art in the Park will offer concessions hosted by local Scout Troop 168, Pet over Population, Columbia Basin Veterans Center, The Arc of Tri-Cities, and the Richland Rod and Gun Club. This year’s event is made possible by the generous support of STCU, our Premier Sponsor.
“Art in the Park missed our annual event in 2020 due to COVID restrictions, and we look forward to welcoming back our mid-Columbia families July 23rd and July 24th,” stated Brandie Saint-Claire, event director. “This year’s Art in the Park promises to be a return to a Tri-City tradition by celebrating our favorite summer event !”