Art installation coming to Grandview kicks off beautification

GRANDVIEW, Wash. — Mainstreet Grandview is kicking off its Façade Improvement Program with phase one, PROJECT: WINDOW, from August 19 through September 9. The project features a local art installation during the city Summer Nights event at 131 Division Street, where “Transformation: An Ode to A Small Town” will be displayed in the windows.
“Transformation: An Ode to A Small Town” features over 100 “cocoon-like sculptures” made from plaster, paper mache and organic materials. It is meant to demonstrate the power of reflection and growth.
“Unlike the butterfly, there’s no timeline for inner transformation,” said the artist.
Mainstreet Grandview aims to beautify Grandview, stimulate economic growth and revitalize downtown. Following PROJECT: WINDOW, two more phases will take place, featuring cosmetic improvements, major renovations and restorations.
“I’m hopeful we can also highlight the work of local artists who might not otherwise have the opportunity to showcase their work and ultimately encourage creative commerce and community participation,” said Grace Lieberman, Mainstreet Grandview board member and co-lead of design/beautification. “The goal is to create a win-win scenario for all involved.”
