Arthur H. Smith Elementary School in Grandview is sending kids home due broken AC units

GRANDVIEW, WA - Arthur H. Smith Elementary School is asking parents to pick up their kids as soon as possible because of broken air conditioning units throughout the school.
The Grandview School District is currently working to move students and staff into portables where the air conditioning is still operational and into some of the few cooler spaces in the building, but they will not be able to comfortably house all students for the remainder of the day.
Students who are picked up today can work on their computers for the rest of the school day, using various learning platforms. Any student who is not picked up will be dismissed like normal.
On Thursday, June 3, NO STUDENTS WILL BE IN THE BUILDING. Arthur H. Smith Elementary School will be in virtual learning for Thursday, June 3.