Artists Sought for 2021 Downtown Yakima Windows Alive! project

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Arts Commission is seeking applications for the 2021 Downtown Yakima Windows Alive! project. The deadline for artists to submit an application is 5:00 pm on Thursday, December 31st, 2020.
The goal is to have the show ready for Friday, January 29th, 2021.
Click Windows Alive Application and Call to Artist Winter-Spring 2021.pdf for an application.
Additional information is available at www.windowsalive.com. Questions can also be sent to yakimawindows@gmail.com
This is the ninth season for the popular event, which enables talented artists and groups of artists to display their works and at the same time help invigorate empty downtown storefront windows. Artists residing in Yakima, Yakima County and elsewhere in Central Washington are invited to submit entries.
Following the selection process by the Yakima Arts Commission, six projects will be picked for the 2021 display. Individual artists or groups who are chosen to show their work in the windows will be paid a $250 stipend.
All types of art work are welcome, including paintings, drawings, fiber art, crafts, ceramics, photography, alternative materials and sculpture.
Interviews with artists in the current Windows Alive! exhibit are featured in a video series produced by the City of Yakima Community Relations Office. The videos are available on the City of Yakima YouTube channel – https://www.youtube.com/c/CityofYakimaWA
Windows Alive! art displays are located on the north side of Yakima Avenue between Hotel Maison and 3rd Street.