YAKIMA, Wash.-
Applications are now open for the 2023 Downtown Yakima Windows Alive! project. The deadline for artists to submit an application is 5:00 pm on Friday, March 3rd.
The Yakima Arts Commission will pick six art displays. Individual artists or groups who are chosen to show their work in the windows will be paid a $250 stipend.
All types of art work are welcome, including paintings, drawings, fiber art, crafts, ceramics, photography, alternative materials and sculpture according to a City of Yakima press release.
An application form and additional information concerning entry requirements are available at www.windowsalive.com. Questions about the project can also be sent to yakimawindows@gmail.com
Windows Alive! displays are located on the north side of Yakima Avenue between the Hotel Maison and 3rd Street.
According to today's press release Windows Alive is part of an ongoing effort to bring public art to downtown Yakima and is now in its 10th year.
The Yakima Arts Commission's goal is to have the Windows Alive show ready by Friday, April 7.
