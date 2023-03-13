ELLENSBURG, Wash.-
The City of Ellensburg is accepting submissions for a mural commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Ellensburg Rodeo on Labor Day weekend 2023.
Muralists/Artists/Artist Teams/organizations are invited to submit up to 10 examples of artwork/ projects/events. Three finalists will be invited to submit proposals for consideration according to the City of Ellensburg.
Proposals should focus on the tradition of the rodeo and the contributions it has made to the Ellensburg community over the past hundred years.
The mural will be displayed on the Craig's Hill Reservoir at 1301 N Craig Ave. According to a City of Ellensburg press release the location is highly visible and will serve as a backdrop for the 100th anniversary of the rodeo.
A finalist for the mural will be selected on May 19, and the artwork will be installed on the water reservoir by July 31.
Mural Details:
- Up to $22,000 total available funds, inclusive of all fees, transportation, lift equipment rental, materials, and related expenses.
- Approximate dimensions of the artwork should be 40’ x 40’ and the image should be centered vertically on the curved surface of the reservoir.
- A ten-member Mural Selection Committee will advise on this project.
Application Process:
- Please submit to citymanager@ci.ellensburg.wa.us with subject line “LAST NAME_RodeoThemedMuralProposal”
- Work Sample: Up to 10 images in JPEG or PDF of previous work samples, and/or projects. Image list describing work samples OR a website with links containing same information
- Resume or narrative of experience summarizing qualification.
- Statement of interest in project.
- Contact information for three professional References.
