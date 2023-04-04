SEATTLE, Wash.- ArtsFund and the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation have announced over $10 million in Community Accelerator grant awards to arts and culture organizations throughout Washington, including several in the central and eastern part of the state,
Every eligible organization that applied was awarded a grant according to a press release from ArtsFund. 671 organizations received grants ranging from $2,500 to $25,000.
A full list of grantees can be found through the ArtsFund website.
Arts and culture organizations in central and eastern Washington receiving grants:
- Capitol Theatre Committee, Yakima. $22,500.
- Gallery One, Kittitas County. $22,500.
- Larson Gallery Guild, Yakima. $22,500.
- Laughing Horse Arts Foundation, Kittitas County. $11,900.
- Mending Wings, Yakima. $25,000.
- Clymer Museum and Gallery, Kittitas County. $22,500.
- The Seasons Music Festival, Yakima. $22,500.
- Tieton Arts and Humanities, Yakima. $25,000.
- Warehouse Theatre Group, Yakima. $11,900.
- Yakima Music en Accion (YAMA). $22,500.
- Yakima Symphony Orchestra, Yakima. $11,900.
- Yakima Valley Museum, Yakima. $22,500.
- Academy of Children's Theatre, Benton County. $25,000.
- Reach Museum, Benton County. $11,900.
- Richland Players, Benton County. $11,900.
- Shakespeare Walla Walla. $8,100.
- The Little Theatre of Walla Walla. $11,900.
- African-American Community, Cultural and Educational Society, Franklin County. $20,000.
- Arts Center Task Force, Benton County. $22,500.
- Arts Walla Walla. $16,200.
- Carnegie Picture Lab Walla Walla. $22,500.
- Desert Fiber Arts, Benton County. $2,500.
- East Benton County Historical Society and Museum. $22,500.
- ETERNVL, Benton County. $20,000.
- Fort Walla Walla. $10,600.
- Franklin County Historical Society. $25,000.
- Mid-Columbia Ballet. $5,900.
- Mid-Columbia Mastersingers. $25,000.
- Mid-Columbia Symphony. $5,900.
- Princess Theatre. $11,900.
- Power House Theatre. $22,500.
- The Rude Mechanicals. $22,500.
- Walla Walla Chamber Music Festival. $11,900.
- Walla Walla Summer Theatre Group. $22,500.
- Walla Walla Symphony. $22,500.
