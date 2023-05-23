KENNEWICK, Wash. - Street racing continues to be an issue all over the northwest. It's dangerous and can be deadly. Street racing is a gross misdemeanor Benton County Prosecutor Eric Eisinger says.

"It's a form of reckless driving," said Eisinger. "Which means it is punishable by 364 days in jail, a $5,000 fine and a mandatory license suspension that goes along with the conviction of at least 30 days."

Eisinger goes on to say depending on the outcome of a street race, those penalties could turn into a harsher punishment.

"If someone is hurt or god-forbid seriously injured or killed, the outcome is going to be significantly higher," he says. "It will be a form of vehicular assault that will result in prison time."

Constance Wikum moved into her home around three years ago on South Garfield Street. She didn't know at the time, but illegal street racing was going on in the street in front of her house.

"They don't realize while they're having fun, they're destroying other peoples'' lives," said Wikum. "You don't typically see it too much but you hear it. At all hours of the night and day."

Eisinger says with the weather getting warmer and people out more, this creates more hazards.

"Street racing represents a significant public safety risk," said Eisinger.

Wikum says she's scared for her family and pets because of the racing.

"They started a race right in front of our house and the police measured it. It starts in front of my neighbor's house and continues down the street," said Wikum.

Wikum says on Easter her cat was run over and killed by a street racer. She says everyone can have fun, but do it in a safe area. She has a message for those who are street racing.

"Please just slow down," she says. "Have you ever thought about how many people you affect with your actions? Because your actions are real and they're permanent."

Eisinger says it's typical for a person charged with reckless driving to be asked to take a defensive driving class, but it doesn't always happen.