WASHINGTON STATE (AP) - The Department of Veterans Affairs is rapidly preparing for the possibility it may have to absorb overflow civilian patients if private hospitals are overrun by the coronavirus pandemic.
The government-run hospital system has already been bracing for a potential surge of 1 million veterans infected by coronavirus. According to a VA document obtained by The Associated Press, the agency is asking Congress for $16.6 billion in emergency money to cover coronavirus care over the next six months. The money would be used to ramp up COVID-19 testing, cover hospital care and protective masks for 4,500 more veterans, add medical ventilators and boost online telehealth options.