PASCO, Wash.- Middleton Farms is celebrating the start of the agricultural season with the Asparagus Festival.
The event will showcase fruits and vegetables grown in the Columbia Basin, highlighting asparagus which many consider to be the "King of Vegetables."
Middleton Farms says Columbia Basin-grown asparagus is some of the best in the world.
The spring harvest festival will also feature live music, food, family-friendly activities and field tours. The tours will focus on the asparagus crop. starting with how it grows and how it gets to the grocery store.
Tickets are available on the farm's website, starting at $12 a piece.
