PASCO, Wash.-- The Asparagus Festival kicked off the agricultural season in the Columbia Basin yesterday.
Known as the "King of Vegetables," asparagus takes center stage in this celebration of the region's first harvest of fruits and vegetables.
The Asparagus Fest and Brews, held on May 13, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Middleton Farms brought together locals and visitors to commemorate the spring harvest. The festival featured various activities designed to entertain the whole family, including field tours, live music performances, food and activities for the entire family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.