KENNEWICK, WA - Aspen Dental’s MouthMobile travels across the country providing free care to vets in communities where care may not be readily available.

On October 21, the MouthMobile will be coming to Kennewick, WA to provide free dental care to local veterans as part of its 18-stop, cross-country tour this fall. The MouthMobile is a fully-equipped dental office on wheels, now with an additional service of free oral cancer screening with OralID™.

Appointments are still available but filling up fast. Veterans interested in signing up for an appointment can call Ronald Alexander at (509) 460-4703.